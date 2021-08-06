Reviewing Sono-Tek (SOTK) and Its Rivals

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS: SOTK) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sono-Tek to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Sono-Tek and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sono-Tek
|$14.83 million
|$1.12 million
|43.29
|Sono-Tek Competitors
|$662.85 million
|$10.25 million
|2.98
Institutional and Insider Ownership
53.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Sono-Tek and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sono-Tek
|14.76%
|11.07%
|7.50%
|Sono-Tek Competitors
|-4.45%
|-12.98%
|-2.66%
Risk and Volatility
Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek’s rivals have a beta of -0.43, indicating that their average stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sono-Tek and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sono-Tek
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Sono-Tek Competitors
|61
|492
|716
|12
|2.53
As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 17.81%. Given Sono-Tek’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sono-Tek has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
About Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.
