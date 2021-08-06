Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,637 Shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.17% of Atlantic American worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic American by 48.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAME stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24. Atlantic American Co. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

