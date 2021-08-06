Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce sales of $7.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.24 billion and the highest is $7.29 billion. Lennar reported sales of $5.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $28.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.41 billion to $28.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.72 billion to $31.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $298,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 10.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $105.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Lennar has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

