Man Group plc Sells 93,700 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,700 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in ProPetro by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ProPetro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,963 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PUMP stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. Equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

