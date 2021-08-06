Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 162,374 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $12,155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,371,000 after purchasing an additional 172,290 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 42.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after buying an additional 171,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth $5,110,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 640,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,782,000 after buying an additional 66,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $742.85 million, a PE ratio of -25.32, a PEG ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $48.50.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

