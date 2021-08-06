Critical Contrast: Danimer Scientific (DNMR) and Its Peers

Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR) is one of 20 public companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Danimer Scientific to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Danimer Scientific has a beta of -1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danimer Scientific’s peers have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Danimer Scientific and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Danimer Scientific $47.33 million -$8.85 million -39.28 Danimer Scientific Competitors $12.97 billion $263.33 million 36.89

Danimer Scientific’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Danimer Scientific. Danimer Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Danimer Scientific and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danimer Scientific N/A -11.49% -5.10% Danimer Scientific Competitors 6.62% 14.41% 5.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Danimer Scientific and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00 Danimer Scientific Competitors 181 1006 1343 41 2.48

Danimer Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 290.76%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 1.85%. Given Danimer Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.1% of Danimer Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Danimer Scientific peers beat Danimer Scientific on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc., a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers. The company offers its products to manufacturers in the plastics industry. Danimer Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia.

