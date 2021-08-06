Puma’s (PUMSY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Puma presently has an average rating of Buy.

Puma stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. Puma has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

