NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded NEXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.62. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

