Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 919,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 673,330 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Limelight Networks worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 63.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 880,192 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $2,934,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,321,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 372,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

Shares of LLNW opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

