Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACBI opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

