California State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 24,862 Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth $151,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $1,326,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,142 shares in the company, valued at $966,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $575,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,632.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 615,058 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,120 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 710.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.91.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

