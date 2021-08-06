Jarrod M. Patten Sells 1,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $715.62 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.15 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $580.25.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $501.56.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
