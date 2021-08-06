California State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Shares in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of BioAtla at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BioAtla by 511.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BioAtla by 399.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCAB. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioAtla currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

BCAB stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.47. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $2,152,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,406,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $755,730.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,535,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,111. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

