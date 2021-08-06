Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Sells $477,997.56 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CDMO stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.93. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 647.91 and a beta of 2.22.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

