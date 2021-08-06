Maryfrances Mccourt Sells 20,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,062.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maryfrances Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $67,375.00.

Shares of AMKR opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,460,000 after buying an additional 4,938,324 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,978,000 after buying an additional 418,096 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,551,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,196,000 after buying an additional 123,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 587,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,947,000 after purchasing an additional 123,998 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

