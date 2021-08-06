Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $587,145.60 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $300.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.04. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $306.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 96.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $20,434,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

