Mary E. Sellers Sells 5,000 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $421,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary E. Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00.

BOH opened at $83.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.22. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after acquiring an additional 687,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,332,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 246,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,031,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

