California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 66.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $179,179.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $115,757.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,265 shares of company stock worth $1,573,434. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.48. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

