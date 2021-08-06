California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of CEL-SCI worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CEL-SCI in the first quarter valued at $513,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $395.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Equities analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter R. Young purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,051.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $247,980 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.