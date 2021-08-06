TD Securities Boosts Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$52.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of EIFZF opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

