Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEGYY opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $580.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

