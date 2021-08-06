Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.81.

Shares of FINGF opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

