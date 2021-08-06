EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $109.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ESLOY. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.31 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.16.

OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $98.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.3609 per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is 48.04%.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

