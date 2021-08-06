United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $180.66, but opened at $187.50. United Therapeutics shares last traded at $204.64, with a volume of 9,681 shares changing hands.

The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 46.0% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.47.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.