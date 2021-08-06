United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $180.66, but opened at $187.50. United Therapeutics shares last traded at $204.64, with a volume of 9,681 shares changing hands.
The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.47.
United Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTHR)
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
