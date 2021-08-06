Derwent London (LON:DLN) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,707.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,707 ($48.43) and last traded at GBX 3,706 ($48.42), with a volume of 75556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,643 ($47.60).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLN. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, July 9th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,434.67 ($44.87).

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. The company has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,501.32.

In related news, insider Mark Breuer bought 3,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London Company Profile (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

