Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.16

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.16 and last traded at $52.72, with a volume of 13322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist Securities lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,117 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 691,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after acquiring an additional 122,734 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

