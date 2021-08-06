BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $95.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BeyondSpring traded as high as $45.99 and last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 372613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

BYSI has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 443,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 287,788 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 235,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 161,150 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 87,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $848.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.09.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

