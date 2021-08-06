The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at DA Davidson

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $177.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.28.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox stock opened at $163.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.07.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Clorox will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after acquiring an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,684,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,791,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $200,453,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.