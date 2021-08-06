Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $67,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.79. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

