Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 509,498 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,605 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVA opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01. Covanta Holding Co. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

