Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Cincinnati Bell worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 112.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 32.3% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CBB opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.13 million, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

