Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 68,232 Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 105.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,232 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 60,188 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2,375.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMTX opened at $25.04 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.35.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). On average, analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMTX has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Forma Therapeutics Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

