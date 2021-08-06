Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PYTCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Playtech from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playtech presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS PYTCF opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

