Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Raised to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $710.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Rightmove to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

RTMVF stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

