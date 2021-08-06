Vicat’s (SDCVF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SDCVF stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93. Vicat has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $51.01.

About Vicat

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

