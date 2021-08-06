Vicat’s (SDCVF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SDCVF stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93. Vicat has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $51.01.
About Vicat
