SVB Leerink Weighs in on Cytosorbents Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cytosorbents in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 22.97%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.59 million, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 0.27. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 856,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 72,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,772,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after buying an additional 194,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.