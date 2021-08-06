Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price objective for the company.

PFIE opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $55.71 million, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Profire Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.