Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 465 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on HSBC in a report on Monday. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on HSBC in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 400.65 ($5.23) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 420.59. The stock has a market cap of £81.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.