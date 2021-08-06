Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 182.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562,720 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.15% of LiveXLive Media worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 71,237 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in LiveXLive Media by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares during the period. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.31. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $272.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.24.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 64.11% and a negative return on equity of 657.43%. The company had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

LiveXLive Media Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.