Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Boston Omaha worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 106.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 24.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 230.61%.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.