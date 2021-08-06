Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,482 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MSBI opened at $25.01 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $559.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

