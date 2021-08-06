Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 63,464 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,464 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 459,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,029,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 384,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 215,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 970.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 173,594 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of ZYME opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

