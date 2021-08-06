AQR Capital Management LLC Has $496,000 Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $774,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 676,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 77,556 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

NYSE MX opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $958.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

