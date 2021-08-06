AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 205.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,556 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Immersion worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 148,754 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of IMMR opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

