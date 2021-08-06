Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 18.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTTR opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.39. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $54.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

