AQR Capital Management LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,925,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.45. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

