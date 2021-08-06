Analysts Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to post sales of $8.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.30 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $7.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $36.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.38 million to $37.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $60.61 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $64.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBBP shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 376,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 85,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,645 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 550,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 101,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 62,289 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBBP stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

