Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 776 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 388.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $300,310.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,108.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,953. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $33.75 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

