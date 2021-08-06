Charles J. Hall Sells 3,000 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total value of $752,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,870 shares in the company, valued at $50,406,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $249.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $255.13.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.