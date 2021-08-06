Charles J. Hall Sells 3,000 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total value of $752,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,870 shares in the company, valued at $50,406,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $249.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $255.13.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.05.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
