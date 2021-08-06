ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Craig Eric Anderson Sells 40,000 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACVA. Stephens began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACV Auctions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

